Foreigner hurt after suspected fall from building

SIBU: A foreign national was found with multiple injuries following a suspected fall from the second floor of a building at Ramin Way here yesterday.

The 28-year-old was discovered by members of the public at the parking lot behind a coffee shop around 8am.

He appeared to have suffered injuries to his chin, legs and hands, and was sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the matter.

Separately, police arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of receiving bets for the World Cup tournament during a raid on Tuesday.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Denis Leong said apart from acting as a bookie, the suspect is also to believed to be involved in running illegal lottery activities.

“Police seized a mobile phone, betting slips and RM545 during the raid at the man’s house in Rejang Park around 8pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Leong added the suspect is being investigated under the Betting Act and the Common Gaming Houses Act.