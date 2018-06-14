Former MACC chief commissioner ordered to retire early?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, who stepped down as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s chief commissioner last month and returned to his former post in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, was ordered to go on early retirement, according to The Malaysian Insight.

In quoting sources, the online news portal reported that Dzulkifli was told to go on early retirement on June 8 after recommendations made by Putrajaya received full consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Also quoting a sources, Free Malaysia Today reported that Dzulkifli would also be entitled to his pension.

Neither Dzulkifli nor Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa have commented on the issue.

Dzulkifli tendered his resignation as MACC chief on May 14 although he reported for duty at the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) the next day.

The 50-year-old legal officer at the AGC was appointed MACC chief commissioner on a temporary transfer from Oct 1, 2016 to July 31, 2021.