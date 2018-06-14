GPS MPs opposition at federal level — Masing

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) group of MPs will be the opposition at federal level, says Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He made the point when rubbishing talks that GPS would be joining Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the hope that some of their MPs would be made members of the federal cabinet.

“GPS is leaving BN and not joining PH. Let’s make this clear. We will remain as an opposition group of YBs (elected representatives). We will support if policies are good for the people, and we will oppose if we think the policies are not beneficial,” he said.

Masing, who is Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president said, the most important thing for GPS now was for it to earn the trust and confidence of the people.

“We want to be a responsible and credible opposition. In that way we will be a group of lawmakers whom people can trust and believe in.”

He added that GPS was still evolving and the final entity was still subject to changes and improvement to make it more acceptable to the people of Sarawak, and that a task force had been established for that purpose.

In the May 9 parliamentary election, Sarawak BN won 19 out of 31 seats. Prior to the election, more than 10 Sarawak MPs were either full or deputy ministers in the former BN prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s administration.

Former Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Tuesday told reporters that BN components like his Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Democratic Progressive Party (PDP) and PRS were all leaving BN to form GPS.

In a related development, Masing said he had suggested in a BN meeting held prior to the Tuesday press conference that one of the options was to make the new alliance a single entity.

As he put down the suggestion through a memo, it was not meant for the chief minister to respond in writing.

Masing said he put up the suggestion of a single multi-racial entity for GPS to replace the four-component Sarawak BN, because in the last general election, communal-base parties were rejected by the majority of voters.

“It (communal base party) is not quite acceptable in this day and age, it seems. The GE14 is an indication of that trend,” he added.