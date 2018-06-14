‘Hari Raya a time for reflection, appreciation’

KUCHING: This Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a time not only for celebration but of reflection on what the country has achieved in recent weeks as well as appreciation for the blessings enjoyed today.

In highlighting this, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Baru Bian hopes that those in power now, especially those in government, will not forget the ordinary citizens who put them there.

“We must always remember where we came from, and in that way, it is easier for us to be grateful for the blessings which are given to us, and to share with those who are experiencing hard times,” he said in his Aidilfitri message yesterday.

The Muslim community, he noted, has observed the fasting month of Ramadan in which the spiritual discipline exercised include showing empathy with those who are suffering and understanding of those who are less fortunate.

“They are encouraged to seek forgiveness and to practise charity. The purpose of fasting during Ramadan is to try to discipline oneself and to focus on the spiritual instead of the temporal. At the same time, Muslims are encouraged to do good, and especially to help those who are less fortunate,” he said.

Hence, Baru, who is Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman, reminded that this is an appropriate time to reflect on what has happened in our country these recent weeks.

“The previous government was voted out because ordinary Malaysians could not accept the level of corruption that has caused us much shame and anger,” he shared.

“Our former leader is now being investigated for looting the nation’s wealth. The extent of corruption that is being revealed shows that the greed of some humans has no limit. Many of us wonder why and how this could have happened. Why are some people never contented with what they have?” he asked.

“If the wealth that was looted from the country had been shared with the poor, imagine how our people and the leaders would have been blessed,” he added.

Now, he emphasised, is time for the new leaders to show the people that the government can have a heart for the people too, and that the people’s welfare is always the prime consideration of the government.

“As we move with great anticipation into the era of a ‘New Malaysia’, I would like to wish my Muslim friends and fellow citizens ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir Batin’,” he concluded.