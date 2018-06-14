HSL lines up rebates, property updates, consultations for prospective buyers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Rebates, property updates and consultations for prospective buyers are among attractive promotions Hock Seng Lee (HSL) has lined up this Hari Raya.

Starting today (June 14), HSL is running a promo booth at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here while from June 19 to 24, the roadshow will be at the new Aeon Mall’s south court.

At both locations, HSL – which focuses on landed properties – is offering 10 per cent rebates on its premium Precinct Luxe residences, discounts up to RM17,000 for Samariang Aman 2, and discounts up to RM55,000 at Highfields (subject to terms and conditions).

“We are focusing on residential projects this Hari Raya festive season. It is a special time for families and we have had very positive feedback on our home,” said HSL property development senior manager Tay Chiok Kee in a statement yesterday.

HSL’s most recent terrace showhouse at Samariang Aman 2, launched two months ago, has been sold.

“Just over that weekend, we sold a dozen houses. It was a great success to us,” said Tay.

On Precinct Luxe, he said the first batch of home owners would receive the keys in two months’ time.

“We have opened up half of the 112 super-link homes for sale; half have been sold. As a developer of repute, the gym, pool, playground and security are ready, even before the first batch moves in.”

Precinct Luxe will be fully completed mid next year. HSL is finalising plans for its next precinct within the exclusive gated and guarded La Promenade.

“We also have units available at Highfields, a residential project at Batu Kawa. These are great products within an established low-density housing community near the 24-hour E-mart and MJC City,” Tay said.

HSL is noted for continuing to develop landed properties at a time when most other developers have focused on apartments. Its homes are design-led.

In April, HSL become the first Sarawakian developer to win at the Malaysia Landscape Architecture Awards.

La Promenade was awarded a merit prize for its masterplan, which has an industry leading 15 per cent of land designed as usable green and open spaces.

In 2011, Samariang Aman won the Outstanding Residential Landed Development from the Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Housing Developers’ Association.

For more information, visit hsl.com.my, or its social media pages at facebook.com/hslcn and instagram.com/hslcn.

Further enquiries can also be made to HSL’s sales team at 019-8877070 (Lyn Tieo), 019-8887979 (Angie Joan), 019-8881331 (Troy), 019-8882020 (Sharon), 012-8887117 (Chong), 019-8880055 (Alvin) and 019-8882211 (Jonia).