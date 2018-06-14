Investigations ongoing into seizure of valuable items – Amar Singh

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police is still in the midst of conducting investigations into the seizure of valuable items in relation to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at a luxury condominium in Jalan Raja Chulan here on May 17.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the investigation was still in the midst of identification, authentication and valuation of the exhibits which included watches, jewellery and other valuables.

“A report that the counting process of watches and jewellery has been completed is premature as we have not yet finished with the authentication and valuation processes,” he said in a statement here today.

He said an official press conference would be conducted to announce the actual value of the watches and jewellery once the authentication and valuation processes were completed.

Amar Singh also advised members of the media and public to be patient on this matter.

According to a report released Tuesday by a Chinese newspaper, a total of 433 watches worth about RM80 million were found in 37 bags seized from a condominium.

The newspaper’s report said the results of the assessment on the watches were estimated by experts to be in the region of RM80 million, including a Rolex watch worth RM3.5 million. – Bernama