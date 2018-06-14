Malaysia to have first woman parliament speaker?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran has hinted that Malaysia could expect its first woman speaker as the next parliament sitting commences on July 16.

In an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post’s sister paper Oriental Daily in Kuala Lumpur today, he said Malaysians can expect a surprise when the next parliament speaker is announced by end of this month.

He had dropped a hint that it would be a woman Speaker but at the same time, he also ruled out the possibility of Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh being the potential candidates.

Kulasegaran said it was his personal request to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who is Finance Minister, that brought him to being appointed to lead the Human Resources Ministry.

He added that he was confident of fighting for more benefits for the B40 group given his past experience as a lawyer.

The B40 group refers to the bottom 40 per cent of households with monthly income of RM3,900 and below.