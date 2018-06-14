Police hope Musa to come forward to assist investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Police hope Tan Sri Musa Aman will come forward to assist their investigation, as delaying it will only prolong their investigation.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said as a respected leader, Musa should not delay further their investigation as the former chief minister is only wanted for questioning over a police report lodged by Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin for alleged criminal intimidation.

“As a leader, he (Musa) should not delay this case any further, because the longer you delay police investigation, the longer this case will be completed,” he said after launching Ops Selamat 13/2018 at Suria Sabah Shopping Mall.

Musa is wanted for a police probe into a report of criminal intimidation lodged by Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin against him and an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into alleged buying of assemblymen’s support after the May 9 general election.

The former Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman was last seen publicly leaving Sabah for Kuala Lumpur on May 14.