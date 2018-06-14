Prima Bintawa Riverfront starts soft launch tomorrow

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Those looking for property in prime location within the city centre should look no further than to Prima Bintawa Riverfront Apartment, which will be holding a soft launching for three days starting tomorrow (June 15) from 10am to 5pm.

The apartment project, according to a publicity release, is now halfway through the completion stage and is expected to be ready for occupation in January 2020.

There are four types of apartments of various sizes to choose from – Unit A, Unit B, Unit B2 and Unit C – with sizes ranging from 948 square feet to 1,158 square feet. All come with three bedrooms with two bathrooms, with prices starting from only RM265,000 per unit.

Prima Bintawa Riverfront is located next to Taman Riverview in Pending area, which is accessible via Jalan Daya, Jalan Bintawa and Jalan Utama.

Conveniently situated, it is just a few minutes’ drive from Prima Bintawa Riverfront to the city centre, local wet market, schools, health clinic, hospital, hypermarket and many more.

Focusing on safe community living, it comes with two-tier security namely 24-hour gated and guarded security with closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring, while lift lobby and entry-exit accessibility are controlled via card access system.

Other convenient facilities include personal covered carpark, soothing relaxing landscape with riverfront jogging track surrounding the apartment blocks, multi-purpose hall with three badminton courts, children’s playground, nursery and kindergarten as well as a religious centre.

The apartment project is a collaboration between Prima Development and home grown well-known developer Hong Seng Construction (E.M.) Sdn Bhd.

In addition, bank representatives will be present during the soft launching period.

Interested buyers are reminded to bring along relevant documents like Mykad, payslip or income statement and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) statements to access their loan eligibility and facilitate the booking process.

Eligible criteria include first, second and third Malaysian nationality home buyers, aged 21 and above, either single or married with minimum individual or combined monthly income of RM2,500.

Best of all, there is zero down payment for first home buyers and no booking fees.

Show units are located at the actual construction site. For the interest of safety, especially parents with children, visitors are reminded to stay together and in designated areas.

For further inquiries, contact Borneo Real Estate’s Jacob on 013-8101798 or Grace Ng on 016-8927766.