Sarawakians generally in favour of newly-formed GPS

MIRI: The people are generally in favour of the setting up of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) on Tuesday, which was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

They are also thankful to the previous BN government at federal and Sarawak levels over the past 45 years for the many development projects and programmes they have been enjoying.

Tuai Rumah Abok Jabu from Ulu Teru, Tinjar in Baram, said they have been enjoying electricity supply, roads and other projects channelled by the Sarawak government while they were under BN.

“We now have Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a new platform for Sarawak-based parties comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP). We don’t have to rely too much on peninsula-based parties any more,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Abok added it’s better now that GPS has been formed to look into Sarawak’s needs in both urban and rural areas, and ‘who knows better than our own chief minister’.

“We support him (Abg Johari) in whatever move he takes to stabilise the political situation in Sarawak.

“We also hope that the new GPS government would continue to bring more development projects to the rural areas like what the BN did before.”

Saaie Ahad from Kampung Padang, Kelulit in Sibuti, meanwhile believed that the GPS government would be as good as its predecessor (BN) in governing Sarawak because the same leaders and personalities were still there.

“The people know them and have trust in them. If anyone of them (leaders) have any self-interest in the new party this is the best time to go,” he added.

Penghulu Haw Min Wai from Niah said it was good that Abg Johari had formed a coalition (GPS) without any parties from Peninsular Malaysia, especially Umno, which Sarawakians were fed up with.

He said, Team Abang Johari could take GPS to greater height as Sarawakians themselves know better the people’s problem on the ground.

“I am all for the new coalition (GPS), and I welcome Sarawak’s move to get out of BN.” He added that Sarawak under BN for the past decades had brought little change in Sarawak’s fortune.

“We are still far behind in terms of infrastructure development compared to Peninsular Malaysia,” he added.