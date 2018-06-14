SEB holds briefing, workshop on Baleh HEP local content participation

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) continues to engage residents of Kapit and Baleh to build capacity and ensure the community is well-informed and ready to take advantage of opportunities brought about by the Baleh Hydroelectric Project, scheduled for completion in 2026.

According to a publicity release, over 60 participants from 45 companies attended a one-day briefing and workshop on local content opportunities for the project here yesterday.

Organised by SEB, the programme was supported by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Penduduk Baleh (PKPB), Kapit Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCCI).

The participants were briefed on the latest project developments and were able to meet and interact with the main contractors of the project during the workshop.

Participants had expressed their appreciation for the opportunities to discuss business prospects with the main contractors, China Gezhouba Group Corporation and Untang Jaya Sdn Bhd JV.

Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Jiwari Abdullah said that SEB has been working proactively with PKPB in conducting briefings, dialogue sessions and workshops for local companies in the area.

“Sarawak Energy has been engaging the stakeholders to understand their aspirations as well as to fulfill the state’s development agenda. We are determined on implementing an overall plan to ensure that the local contractors are fully aware of the opportunities available for them,” he said in his welcoming speech at the event.

Among those present were Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit, who is chairman for PKPB and Baleh Community Consultative Committee; political secretary to the chief minister Tapah Ita, Baleh HEP project director Ir Tan Chuan Ngan, representatives from KCCCI and DCCI, and SEB staff.

An ongoing engagement initiative with the people in Kapit and Baleh since 2015, the briefing was divided into various segments, namely a status update on Baleh HEP, CSR engagements and community investment initiatives.

The briefings were conducted by Local Content senior executive Kho Kiat Chai and covering manager for Community Relations Augustine Supen Taja.

The second segment was the briefing by JEC Designbuild Sdn Bhd and Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd JV on updates on the construction of the jetty, roads and bridges, while the third segment was on the Operator Village package which was presented by main contractor Untang Jaya Sdn Bhd.

The fourth segment of the briefing was on the diversion tunnel package which was presented by Sinohydro Corporation and AF Sdn Bhd JV.

The fifth segment of the briefing was on the main civil work package which was presented by China Gezhouba Group Corporation and Untang Jaya Sdn Bhd JV.

SEB is also collaborating with training institutions to train 500 youths from Baleh and Kapit so that they could benefit from the Baleh HEP.

A training fund had been allocated to train them in the field of construction, welding, scaffolding, safety and health, engine operation and maintenance, electrical, mechanical, metal blasting and coating and many more skills trainings.

To-date, a total of 319 youths from the area had enrolled for various courses in both certificate and diploma level, with some currently pursuing their diplomas.

The Baleh HEP, which has a generation capacity of 1,285 MW, is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

The construction of the dam is in consultation with best practice in hydropower development under the Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocols (HSAP) of the International Hydropower Association (IHA).