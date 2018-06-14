SUPP branch to hold EGM on party’s future post-BN

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch will be holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to raise and discuss critical issues concerning the party’s future following its departure from the Barisan Nasional (BN).

EGM organising chairperson councillor Jong Yean Pin said the branch is the first to call for such a meeting – to be held this coming Sunday at 1pm – following the 14th general election (GE14) to identify and examine weaknesses and to come up with measures to strengthen the party in moving forward.

“The main agenda in this EGM is to be daring and bold in facing the grassroots and carry out reviews of our shortcomings, including factors causing our defeat in the last GE,” he told a press conference held together with branch secretary Stanley Lau here yesterday.

“The views and voices of the grassroots are important. So we urge all members to be present and actively participate in our efforts to improve and reform the party.”

Jong observed that in the past, people had a negative perception about the general meeting which they saw as a platform for criticism but, in fact, this coming EGM was intended at bringing about a positive dialogue and discussion to chart the future direction of the party.

“We must face the grassroots and be responsible. We must also realise the need for the party to take major steps to innovate and be together with the people of Sarawak,” he pointed out.

More importantly, Jong added that all views and inputs from the EGM will be compiled and presented to the SUPP Central Working Committee, and also raised during the Special Delegates Conference which will be held soon.