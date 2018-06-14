Teras undecided on party direction, still taking look-see approach at political devt

KUCHING: Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) has not decided which direction the party would be heading as they were still taking a look-see approach at the political development of the state and country.

While waiting and looking around, Teras acting president Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie however hinted that it would be good to join those who were ‘genuinely serving the people’ which to him should be the core objective of going into politics.

“This is a time when we all look-see how things will develop before we see how we can fit in, depending on how our politics will further evolve. We are not aligning ourselves to any side yet,” he said after holding a press conference on Gawai Carnival Redeems 2018 today.

“We see who will come and ‘gerek’ (court) us but whatever it is, knowing and having a common objective in politics is good enough because the main objective of politics is to serve the people,” he added.

Peter was responding to a question about Teras’ stand in this new political climate, whether to remain independent or perhaps possibility of joining the newly formed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) or Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“If you are genuinely going into politics to serve the people, I think it should be okay in my opinion. Moreover, we join politics for the sake of the people and development of the country. We see who is better at doing that, I think it will be good for us to join them or participate,” he said of one of the characteristics that would lure Teras to join.

Peter however quickly asserted that he may or may not participate, reasoning that he is already a retired politician but would be happy to help if needed.

On the status of Teras, he said: “Teras is still there but we have not really activate it because we realised that the tide now is younger people are interested and keen on going into politics.”

“So I think it is good for the younger ones to come in and carry on taking the lead. We have to listen to the aspirations of the people from time to time and adapt ourselves to the wish of the people for the good of the country,” he added.

On GPS, he refrained from commenting further to let the coalition proved themselves as well as the need to look at their vision and missions first.