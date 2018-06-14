Tiong tells Chong to laugh at himself before laughing at others

KUCHING: Progressive Demcratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing chides Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chien Jen for ridiculing and questioning the motive of the pullout of the Sarawak government from Barisan Nasional.

Referring to Chong’s statement reminding Sarawak government leaders of praises they heaped upon former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak only about a month ago, Tiong told Chong that was exactly what he and other PH leaders did with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before teaming up with him for the 14th General Election.

“Before making use of Tun Dr Mahathir to oust Najib, Chong and other PH leaders were fierce critics of Tun Dr Mahathir but now they sing his praises and hail him as hero.

In fact DAP has been a mortal enemy of Dr Mahathir until they found him to be a convenient and effective weapon against Najib and BN,” said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong who is also the Bintulu MP added that Chong has one rule for himself and his PH colleagues and another for others.

“So it is alright for DAP to sleep with its former enemy in the PH bed but wrong for others to withdraw from their former coalition.

“Before laughing at others Chong should look into the mirror and laugh at himself and his DAP colleagues for crawling back to Dr Mahathir and begging his help in the last general election.”

Tiong explained that the reason why the four Sarawak based parties that form the government decided to pull out of BN was for the sake of the progress and development of Sarawak.

“It was a difficult decision to break away from a coalition that we have been members of for so long but in the end we have to do so for the sake of closer working relationship with the federal government.

“We also cannot impede our fight for Sarawak’s rights and increased oil royalties by remaining in BN as we believe in working with the federal government in seeking an amicable solution to our demands.”

Tiong asked Chong to explain why they now sing praises of Dr Mahathir and are willing to work under him after condemning him all those years.

“Can he explain to the people why DAP eat their humble pie and accept Dr Mahathir as their leaders after throwing so much vitriol at him for so many years?”

The Bintulu MP advised Chong that he is now part of the government and not in the opposition anymore as such he should work with other political parties in the administration and development of the nation and not throw brickbats at any party whose views might differ from his.

“Chong should listen more and bark less. He should not view everyone as wrong and he is the only one right.”