TM shares festive joy with children’s centre, needy families

KUCHING: In the spirit of sharing the barakah of Ramadan, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) through its three main non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sarawak namely Persatuan Isteri-isteri dan Anggota Wanita TM (Tiaranita), Badan Kebajikan Islam Telekom Malaysia (Bakit) and TM Club organised a ‘Majlis Berbuka Puasa’ at Toh Puan Hajjah Norkiah’s Children’s Home (RKK) near here recently.

A total of 86 children ranging from 15 to 18 years old as well as staff of the children’s centre were feted at the event which was attended by TM Sarawak general manager Jafer Sadig Abdul Lathiff, Tiaranita Sarawak president Faeuziah Mohamed and TM Sarawak employees.

During the visit, Jafer, who is also TM Club and Bakit Sarawak president, handed over cash contributions, courtesy of TM Sarawak and ‘Warga Keluarga TM Sarawak’, to the children.

All of the feted guests were treated to a breaking of fast menu followed by performing Maghrib prayer in congregation.

“TM Sarawak is happy to share the barakah of Ramadan with those in need, together with our NGOs.

“The event shows the caring side of ‘Warga Keluarga TM’, specifically TM Sarawak and we hope that this cause will further promote the spirit of thankfulness amongst ‘Warga Keluarga TM’ while strengthening the relationship between each other,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In separate events, the three voluntary bodies of TM Sarawak visited and contributed to numerous poor families around Kuching to lighten the burden of the families especially in preparing for the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

The visits were led by Faeuziah together with members of the NGOs.

Similar activities were also carried out by TM Sarawak teams in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri as part of their effort to contribute back to the communities for the recent Gawai and Ramadan.

Apart from that, Jafer also handed over TM Sarawak’s contributions to several other local organisations and welfare bodies.