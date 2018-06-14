Two foreigners detained for breaking into a jewelry shop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAWAU: Police detained two foreign nationals for breaking into a jewelry shop at Dunlop Road on Monday.

Tawau District Police Chief, ACP Fadil Marsus said the incident happened at 5.15am at one of the jewelry shops and the owner was alerted when the alarm sound.

“The inspection at the shop has found that a number of jewels in the shop have been suspected to be stolen,” he said.

Acting on public information at 4.00 am at Tanjung Batu Road, a police team detained a foreign man believed to be the suspect involved.

As a result from interrogation, the suspect revealed an accomplice and guided police to Taman Semarak where another foreign man was detained.

The information obtained from both suspects aged 20 and 22 years, the police were brought by a suspect to a vehicle garage near the suspect’s house at Taman Semarak and the suspect showed where the jewelry was hidden. The police also found a break-in equipment at the site.

The two suspects were taken to the police station for further action. The case is being investigated under section 457 of the Penal Code.