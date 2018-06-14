TYT’s Hari Raya open house at Astana, CM’s at BCCK, on first and second day of Aidilfitri

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will be holding their Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Astana here on the first and second day of Hari Raya.

On the first day, the couple will receive guests from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and from 2.30pm to 4.30pm whereas on the second day, they will receive guests from 10am to 12.30pm.

Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, assistant ministers, members of parliament, assemblypersons and other dignitaries may pay their Hari Raya visits at their convenience.

Members of the public who wish to visit the TYT at the Astana are advised to observe the proper dress code, which requires them to be attired properly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will also be holding their open house on the first and second day of Hari Raya at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from 10am to 4pm.

Members of the public and well-wishers are cordially invited to the open house.

There will be bus shuttle services provided for visitors from the bus stop at Jalan Masjid and from the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building to BCCK and back on both days.