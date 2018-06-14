UPP calls for Malanjum to be appointed as new Chief Justice

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Following the resignation of Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Shariff and Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, United People’s Party (UPP) has called for Chief Judge of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Richard Malanjum to be appointed as the new Chief Justice.

In a press statement yesterday, UPP stated that Malanjum is the most senior judge in the Federal Court and he is fully entitled to the appointment based on seniority and merits.

“He will be the first East Malaysian to be appointed to the top post in the judiciary and it will send a strong signal that the new Federal Government is serious about promotions based on seniority and merits,” UPP said.

On the other hand, UPP stated that if Malanjum is bypassed for the post despite his seniority and undoubted capability, then East Malaysians are entitled to question the impartiality of judicial appointments under the new administration.

“We therefore call for the elevation of Malanjum to be the next Chief Justice of Malaysia.”