Check out Naim’s property promotions in Miri

KUCHING: Naim Group of Companies (Naim) welcomes prospective homebuyers and investors in Miri to check out its Miri development during this festive Hari Raya weekend.

Its senior general manager for Sales and Marketing for Miri and Bintulu regions, Alice Ting said there will also be a special Merdeka promotion just launched by the group.

“Due to the zero-rating of GST, the interim period prior to the implementation of SST and other attractive rewards, the promotion results in substantial savings for purchasers. As the promotion is applicable for a limited time and limited units only, do come and find out more this Hari Raya festive holidays,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Besides the Merdeka promotion, purchasers can also participate in Naim’s exciting ‘Rewards Campaign’ where one stands a chance to win up to RM500,000, with the grand prize being a house. For those considering commercial properties, Ting said Naim’s Pusat Bandar shophouses are an attractive option.

“As the shophouses are located within our vibrant Naim Bandar Baru Permyjaya township, they have access to a market catchment of more than one third of Miri’s population within the township.

“With a variety of exciting features such as double frontage, double storey commercial use, internal walkway and modern facade, they are an attraction for investors and business owners alike.”

Meanwhile, for those desiring unrivalled lakeside living experience, the Group’s Naim SouthLake Permyjaya development in Miri is the appropriate choice.

“With a picturesque 30-acre lake as its central feature, a clubhouse serving your recreational needs, lush greenery, a range of landed properties catering to different levels of affordability, guarded environment, and its proximity to modern conveniences in Naim Bandar Baru Permyjaya township, Naim SouthLake Permyjaya provides an unbeatable proposition.

“In fact, its latest offerings, Naim Primrose Terraces and Naim Eden Villa, which are single-storey terrace and single-storey semi-detached homes respectively have been well-received when launched earlier this year. The show house for Naim Primrose Terraces will also be ready for viewing soon,” she revealed.

For further enquiries, please call 085-491000 or 013-8337873 (Esther), or log on to Naim’s websites at www.naimproperties.com.my or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/naimproperties.

Alternatively, visit Naim’s Sales Gallery which is open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sundays. Show houses remain open throughout the Hari Raya holidays from 10am to 5pm daily.