CM: GPS government will focus on wishes of Sarawakians

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak government can now adjust its administration in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the multi-ethnic and multi-religious population Sarawak with the formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message yesterday, Chief Minister and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the new coalition will enhance forthrightness in governance through greater cooperation.

He called on all Sarawakians to work together to preserve unity and harmony, stressing that differences in opinion, political ideology, religion, and culture should not be seen as a barrier to building a more progressive, peaceful, and prosperous Sarawak.

“Following changes to the country’s political landscape, the Sarawak Barisan Nasional component parties have already decided to quit the Barisan Nasional coalition and combine forces in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“As chairman of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak, I thank the Barisan Nasional for the mutual understanding and cooperation that have been formed for so long. The move to create a new political platform in Sarawak is in line with the wishes and aspirations of the peoples of this state, who are of diverse religious and ethnic backgrounds,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak would use its own funds without being overly dependent on the federal government to solve water supply problems.

“Steps taken so far are solutions on a short-term basis. We plan to supply clean water throughout Sarawak through a grid from our existing hydroelectricity dams, which is a long-term plan,” he said.

He pointed out that the lack of clean water supply is a major problem affecting Sarawakians, particularly those living in coastal areas such as Kabong, Dalat, Maludam, Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Sebangan, and Sebuyau.

“Alhamdullilah, the water supply in Kabong has been restored. Temporary steps such as supplying water tanks and sending water tankers to the areas have been implemented to ensure there is enough water for them to use during this festive occasion,” he said.

Abang Johari also pledged that rural areas would continue to be given serious attention despite the ongoing pursuit to strengthen Sarawak’s economy.

“Programmes to ensure all citizens in the state are able to enjoy sufficient water supply, as well as roads and bridges to facilitate movement of people will be the main agenda of the state government in the short term and also long term,” he said.

He also called on Sarawakians to continue the tradition of holding and visiting open houses to preserve the spirit of goodwill and brotherhood.

Abang Johari will hold his Aidilfitri open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on first and second day of Aidilfitri from 10am to 4pm.