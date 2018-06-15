CMS Borneo Junior Open gaining popularity in Asia — SRAS chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The 4th edition of the CMS Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship from June 20 to 24 at the Sarawak Squash Centre at Petra Jaya has attracted the participation of 290 players from 12 countries.

They are from Australia, Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and host Malaysia.

The Malaysian team comprises 100 players from Sarawak including Sukma players as well as other states and the competition is divided into five categories namely Junior Boys/Girls U11, 13, 15, 17 and 19.

Apart from the medals, it offers a total prize money of RM15,000.

Squash Racquets Association of Sarawak (SRAS) president Robert Lau Hui Yew said the tournament is an important platform for local junior players to showcase their talent and skills.

According to him, the state has many potential young players but lack exposure because few competitions are organised here.

“We often go to other places such as West Malaysia, Hong Kong or Singapore to play in higher level competitions.

“Our target is to turn the CMS Borneo Junior Open into an international affair so that our local players can gain valuable exposure,” he said in the press conference at Stadium Negeri, Petra Jaya on Tuesday.

According to Robert, SRAS are promoting and organising the event every year as they wanted to be known and put Sarawak on the world squash map.

He said the increase in the number of participants this year has shown that the event has gotten more popular, attracting players from not only West Malaysia but also countries in the Asian region.

“This tournament is also supported by the Asian Squash Federation and is organised as a back-to-back event with the Malaysia Junior Open in Penang last weekend,” he added.

Also present were Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive Dr Ong Kong Swee who is also the director of the Sarawak State Sports Council and representatives from various sponsors.