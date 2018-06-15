Discover great lifestyle and investment opportunities with Naim

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The upcoming Hari Raya festive holidays present a great opportunity for those interested to visit Naim Group of Companies’ well-received residential estates in Kuching.

The Group is featuring its exciting ‘Merdeka Special Promotion’ where purchasers can obtain amazing savings.

Naim’s general manager for Sales and Marketing Caroline Yeo urged those interested to take advantage of the amazing savings under the promotion.

“Due to factors including attractive rewards, zero-rated GST and the interim period prior to the implementation of SST, the promotion provides unbeatable savings. As the promotion is for limited units only, call us today!” she said.

Besides the Merdeka promotion, purchasers are invited to find out more about the Group’s exciting ‘Rewards Campaign’ where purchasers stand a chance to win up to RM500,000, with the grand prize being a house.

One of the Group’s ‘most talked-about’ developments in Kuching is none other than the Naim Sapphire Condominium Homes situated within the vibrant Naim Kuching Paragon integrated development at Jalan Batu Lintang.

“When we say affluent lifestyle, we mean it. In addition to layouts which allow for style and function, various features have been incorporated to encourage more natural ventilation andlighting.

“There are also units which come with your own ‘Garden in the Sky’. With more than 72,000 sq ft of lifestyle facilities at its nicely landscaped Recreations Deck which include an Olympic-sized salt water pool, multi-tier security and solid property management, Naim Sapphire sets a new benchmark in lifestyle,” she added.

Besides Naim Sapphire’s tastefully done show units, visitors will also be enthralled with its other components, such as its grand lobby, exclusive and ‘hotel-like’ Residents’ Lounge and also roof top garden which provides a panoramic view of Naim Sapphire’s skyline and surroundings.

“Naim Sapphire’s first condominium tower, Naim Sapphire Classic has recorded about 85 per cent take-up and is also ready for occupation. Its second tower, Naim Sapphire Deluxe is open for sale,” she said.

Yeo added that for investors, Naim Sapphire has the benefit of being part of the Naim Kuching Paragon ‘blue chip’ integrated development, a vibrant new landmark which introduces multifaceted lifestyle experiences.

“Its location is prime being a mere 10 to 15 minutes drive away from Kuching City and the airport. This combination of prime location, vibrant masterplan and a ‘blue-chip’ product will undoubtedly add value to your investment portfolio,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Group’s Naim EduVista apartments located within the vibrant Desa Ilmu township at Kota Samarahan is a boon for those desiring to own a property within Kota Samarahan’s vibrant education belt.

“With its affordable price, range of sizes starting from 1,114 sq.ft. and good location within Kota Samarahan’s vibrant education hub where more than 20,000 students are currently studying at the universities there, Naim EduVista provides excellent value to owners and investors alike,” she said.

For more information, call 082-416288 or 016-8899944 (John), log on to Naim’s websites at www.naim.com.my and www.naimproperties.com.my.

Alternatively, visit Naim Properties Facebook, or Naim’s Sales Gallery in Kuching, which opens from 9am to 6pm on weekdays and 10am – 5pm on weekends and public holidays.

Show units remain open throughout the Hari Raya holidays, from 10am –5pm daily. Those interested can also visit the Naim booth at Vivacity Mall (June 15-17 from 10am – 10pm) or AEON Mall (daily 10am – 10pm).