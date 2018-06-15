Earthworks start at RM10 mln Bidayuh Culture Village

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Earthworks to prepare for the RM10 million Bidayuh Culture Village (BCV) project at the Redeems Centre in Kampung Apar, Singai near here have begun with the completion date scheduled for August.

When fully completed in two years’ time, the first village of its kind in Sarawak is expected to give a big boost to and complement the Redeems Centre.

Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) president Datuk Peter Nansian said the centre will expand the existing facilities at the Redeems Centre and give space to host Bidayuh-related cultural activities on a larger scale.

“The cultural village is developed on three acres of land in the Redeems Centre, which is sitting on an overall land of 17 acres,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“Once earthworks are done, it will go on to more physical construction works. So if there are no problems and works are carried out according to schedule, the BCV could be completed in two years’ time and can be used for Gawai Redeems celebration in 2020.”

Nansian said the village will become a major tourism product and travel destination, especially for Bau District.

“The scope of works and facilities in the village include a 40-door longhouse and a two-acre tanju (open space) to enable various kinds of activities and programmes to be held there,” he shared.

Revenue collected in future will go towards the development of the Singai Bidayuh or Bisingai community in the area.