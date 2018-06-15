Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Abang Jo get thumbs-up from Indian chamber

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Indian Chamber of Commerce Sarawak (SaICCI) has given Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) the thumbs-up, describing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as “a political strategist of courage and conviction”.

Its president Rajah Murugaiah in a press release issued here yesterday said the chamber saw GPS as “the perfect political vehicle with which to realise the aspirations of all Sarawakians no matter their enthicity and religion”.

Rajah said to pull out of Barisan Nasional (BN) after more than 50 years of “shared struggle” could not be an easy decision.

“For this, SaICCI sees the chief minister, or Abang Jo to Sarawakians, a true anak Sarawak (son of Sarawak) and a political strategist of courage and conviction,” he said.

On Wednesday, Abang Johari told a press conference that the state BN had ceased to exist with immediate effect and that the four component members Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) had unanimously agreed to remain together in GPS.

Abang Johari had said GPS would be different from BN in that it was made up of totally local parties and would therefore not be restricted by outsiders.

Rajah said the capture of Putrajaya by Pakatan Harapan (PH) required the state government of Sarawak to realign its politics.

“By forming GPS, Abang Johari has made a perfect political realignment, which SaICCI believes will serve Sarawak and Sarawakians well.

“SaiCCI calls upon Sarawakians to give Abang Johari and GPS their full support, more so now than before when Sarawakians must come together to defend their natural resources and the fulfilment of MA63.”

Rajah also said his chamber welcomed the stand taken by GPS to cooperate with Tun Mahathir’s government as this will ensure Sarawak remains in mainstream politics and development despite being an opposition state.

He further said SaICCI noted with interest the Prime Minister’s statement that he looked forward to the cooperation assured by GPS. He said this statement and a similar one by PPBM deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin “all point to the good things to come for GPS, Sarawak and Sarawakians”.