Just shut your mouth, Abdul Karim tells Ku Nan

SIBU: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah yesterday slammed Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor for suggesting Sarawak BN had failed to subscribe to the true spirit of comradeship.

“Tengku Adnan is the last person who should talk about ‘comradeship’. As Umno and BN secretary-general, he should ask whether component parties in BN had been treated fairly and equally. He should just shut his mouth and be like other Umno leaders who understand why Sarawak ex-BN component parties have to make this stand (of leaving BN),” he said.

Tengku Adnan has told the New Straits Times that he had expected the Sarawak ruling parties to leave BN and there was nothing he could do about it.

“I expected this to happen, even though the spirit of comradeship dictates that when we are down, all our friends should stay together and fight for the cause, nation and the people. But since they chose that way (to leave), what can we do? We cannot do anything but we now know who is a friend and who is foe,” Tengku Adnan was quoted as saying.

In response, Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman, said: “Divorce is always painful and as what our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has said … this decision was made after much deliberation, reflection and discussion. It is not an easy decision.”

He pointed out that after being together for 40 years, breaking up is definitely painful.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president said: “But, Tengku Adnan and Umno must understand … and able to swallow … that the rakyat’s (people’s) rejection of BN is because of the excesses of Umno and some of its leaders … who have lost their original struggle for the rakyat and nation and overcome with greed. Sarawak BN then sadly ‘kena tempias’ or tail effect of all the excesses and greed. Sarawak parties have to start anew and build up the confidence of the rakyat … on our own. It might be difficult, but we will prevail.”

Sarawak BN comprising PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, Progressive Democratic Party and Sarawak United People’s Party decided to form a new state-based coalition called Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

GPS has yet to be registered with the Registrar of Societies.