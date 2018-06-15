Macma Sarawak hosts interfaith iftar as show of unity

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Over 200 people gathered to break fast at the Iftar Muhibah 2018 organised by the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (Macma) Sarawak branch at Masjid Darul Hana here on Wednesday night.

Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi graced the interfaith iftar dinner organised in an effort to bring Ramadan closer to the community.

The dinner was also attended by prominent interfaith religious leaders and representatives including Malaysian Buddhist Association Sarawak branch chairman Datuk Tay Chin Kin, Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Archbishop Simon Poh, Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira, Kuching Buddhist Society president Chua Beng Thian, Association of Churches of Sarawak secretary general Elder Ambrose Linang, Yemeni scholar Sheikh Abdul Khaliq Hussain, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department (Jais) senior officer Ramzen Ambi.

Macma Sarawak chairman Mohammad Tony Ong in his speech pointed out that the dinner was one of the efforts to further strengthen the spirit of unity among the different races and faiths.

“All guests have opportunity to get to know one another and learn more about the values that are cherished and shared during the sacred month of Ramadan, especially philanthropy, compassion and community-building,” he said.

Moreover, Macma Sarawak in collaboration with Yayasan Yara, Gracious Giving and other donors managed to collect over RM11,000 for contribution to various needy groups, with around 90 people having benefited in this Ramadan including 50 orphans from SK Beradek, Baiturrahmah Welfare Organisation and Laman Kasih, he added.