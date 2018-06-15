Manyin denies responsibility for delays in IBS school repair projects

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong has denied responsibility over the severe delay in projects repairing dilapidated schools using Industrialised Building System (IBS).

He revealed that he was not consulted about the suitability of adopting IBS for repairing dilapidated schools.

“I think the best person to ask is Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof (Petra Jaya MP) because it was not offered by us but direct from the (then) Ministry of Works,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the report of 85 per cent delay in projects.

Manyin was met at Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s Hari Raya Addilfitri Open House at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

“I am aware of the delay but I was not even called for the meeting (for consultation to ask for his opinion on adopting the IBS) as it was opened directly to the ministry of works,” he said.

He added that it was also the then Ministry of Works which tendered and awarded the projects to companies which were equipped with IBS knowledge.

“There are not many IBS companies. It is supposed to be very very fast, can be done in four to five months but then now they are worried about the new government,” he explained among the factors affecting the progress of the projects.

On whether his ministry will take charge of the problem, Manyin said the ministry has no say now that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has become the ruling government.

“It is all directly dealt by the Ministry of Finance now,” he added.