Mustapha rapped for saying Umno will enter Sarawak

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has ticked off Umno Veterans Club secretary-general Datuk Mustapha Yaakub for suggesting that Umno would spread its wings to Sarawak following the withdrawal of Sarawak’s four ruling parties from Barisan Nasional.

Abdul Karim said such suggestion only showed that Mustapha was living in fantasy and oblivious to the many changes already taking place in the political arena.

“Just like humans, political parties also need to adapt to changes. The action of the four parties previously under Sarawak BN to quit BN and form a new coalition was made because of this need. There is no need for him to sulk and be upset. He should think like Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Khairy Jamaluddin who understood why PBB and the other components chose to get out of BN and form Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said.

Mustapha was quoted as saying that the withdrawal of BN component parties in Sarawak has paved the way for Umno’s entry into Sarawak.

“In truth, Umno has existed for a long time in Sarawak. Because of objections by PBB, Sarawak Umno had to take a back seat. And now, it is time for Sarawak Umno to spread its wings. We are confident that Sarawak will throw their support behind Umno,” he was quoted by Malaysiakini.

Zahid, who is also BN chairman and Umno chairman, when contacted by the Borneo Post last week had said Umno was not coming to Sarawak

Abdul Karim said PBB itself was already an umbrella and a platform for the Malays and Bumiputera in Sarawak for their political struggle.

“If Mustapha Yaakub thinks that Umno is still needed to take on this responsibility already taken by PBB, then it is up to him,” he said.

The decision by the four parties in Sarawak to quit BN and to form their own state-based coalition has not only resulted in the dissolution of Sarawak BN, but also saw BN’s component parties now reduced to four from 13.

Malaysiakini also quoted Mustapha as saying that the BN coalition was no longer relevant and called for its dissolution, because the ‘perikatan’ (alliance) spirit between Umno, MCA and MIC no longer existed.

On Wednesday, Gerakan Youth deputy chief Andy Yong said BN component parties should hold a supreme council meeting to decide on whether to expel Umno instead of leaving the coalition.