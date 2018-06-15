No invitation from GPS yet – UPP sec-gen

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) has not received any invitation from the recently announced Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which awaits official registration.

UPP secretary-general George Lo said it would be inappropriate for the party to state its intent since they had no further knowledge on the framework of GPS.

“It would be inappropriate for us, at this point in time without knowing the actual framework and the structure and the set up of GPS, to say whether we want to be in GPS or not,” he said when met by journalists at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg hosted his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today.

Lo said UPP would discuss the matter at its forthcoming Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) if GPS were to extend an invitation to the party.

He disclosed that the party’s delegates were expected to convene on July 7.

“If any invitation is received before July 7, we will certainly put this to our delegates which is the highest decision-making body,” he said.

He reiterated that UPP is not in the position to say whether it would be in or not be in GPS for now.

To a question, Lo said: “I think since it is supposed to be a Sarawak-based alliance and UPP has always been friendly with former Sarawak Barisan Nasional, UPP has always been in the Cabinet, it would be strange if they decided to exclude UPP.”

At present, he added that UPP would just remain a GPS-friendly party and will continue to be supportive of the state government under the leadership of Abang Johari.