Overloaded lorries still rule the streets

LAWAS: Drivers overloading their vehicles with oil palm fresh fruit bunches continue to be a cause of concern as they are endangering the lives of other road users.

One such lorry was seen at Trusan Road here on Wednesday carrying a huge load.

The driver not only overloaded the lorry but also ignored other safety aspects. He only used a small piece of canvas to cover the load. Several fruit bunches were also seen falling from the lorry onto the road.

This irresponsible act is regrettable because the safety of other road users is often taken lightly, prioritising profit instead. The authorities concerned are urged to take note of this before bigger problems crop up.