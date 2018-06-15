Sarawak lifters eyeing four golds in Perak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak weightlifting squad are looking forward to improve their previous Sukma record in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Ipoh, Perak from Sept 12 to 22.

State head coach Edmund Yeo said his team are targeting to win four gold medals this time around to make up for the disappointment of only capturing one gold, three silver and three bronze medals in the 18th Sukma held in Sarawak two years ago.

“We are banking on Jerry Gawan, Bapi Muyat, Marthini Chan and Jeremiah Paren to deliver the gold medals.

“Based on the preparation of our lifters, I am optimistic that they can achieve the target,” he said when met recently at the Kuching Open Weightlifting tournament at CrossFit Kuching along Jalan Chawan.

At the last Sukma, Marthini was a silver medallist in the women’s 48kg and below snatch while Jerry and Bapi won bronzes in the men’s snatch in the 105kg and above and 77kg and below categories respectively. Whereas Jeremiah will be making his debut appearance in Sukma.

Edmund said the Sarawak team will comprise 13 members, with Johnnycarl Tidot, Ho Hong Huat, Pete Mitheal, Watson Mamba, Anthony Jilang and Liew Thian Chen (men) and Marthina Chan, Tara Azahari Yeo and Cheerylyn Upang (women) also part of the team.

“Our lifters commenced their training since last year and they are now undergoing centralised training at CrossFit Kuching gym in preparation for Sukma XIX.

“They will also participate in more local competitions to gain valuable exposure.

“Our problem is that we are unable to take part in competitions in other states because they are unwilling to organise competitions as they fear that their strategies will be exposed to their opponents and the risk of the lifters getting injured during the competition,” added Edmund.