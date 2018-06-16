Christina support standardise allocation for all school types

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew has supported the call to standardise the government allocation for all types of schools in the country.

Christina, who was met at the Head of State’s Hari Raya Open House on Saturday disclosed that she had discussed the matter with Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

Both agreed that the allocation should be standardised for all types of schools, be it mainstream, Chinese or any other types of schools.

“The funds should be equal. There should not be a difference. However, this is subject to the Cabinet’s approval,” Christina said.

She added that there may be ‘more’ allocation and that more announcements will be made soon, once approval has been obtained.