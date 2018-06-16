Fire razes two houses in Lahad Datu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: The second day of Hari Raya celebration for two families turned into tragedy after their houses at Jalan Tengah Nipah were razed, today.

District Fire and Rescue Department Chief, Darren John said seven firefighters were deployed to the scene after receiving the emergency call at 2.19pm.

Darren said the incident involves two wooden houses which completely destroyed in the incident.

“We manage to control the blaze after 52 minutes and the fire was completely extinguish at 5.20pm,” he said.

According to Darren, no casualty reported in the incident.

He added that cause of fire and losses are being investigated.