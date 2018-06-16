Investigate fuel shortage affecting schools – Dr Abd Rahman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG : Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Bukit Kota state assemblyman Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail called for a thorough investigation into the latest episode of fuel shortage hitting several schools in northern Sarawak.

He supports the government’s decision to terminate the contract for any failure to comply and fulfill its obligations, but said immediate steps must be taken to overcome the current disruption of fuel supply to schools in the state.

“We are deeply concerned and strongly urge the government to necessary action and if need be, seek alternative solution such direct supply of fuel through the (Education) Department, “ he said of the fuel shortage that has affected schools in the state, including those in Limbang and Lawas districts.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the students and teachers should not needlessly suffer from fuel shortage woes when the school term resumes next week.

“The overriding concern should be that students and teachers are not affected when school re-opens, “ he said.

Without fuel, generators could not power the electrical appliances in the schools and also the water supply system.