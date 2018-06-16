Mechanism to maintain price of essential goods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry will create a mechanism to maintain the price of essential goods and manage the systematic balance between supply and demand.

Minister, Salahuddin Ayub said the mechanism would ensure supply was adequate and prices of goods affordable among the people and create a competitive market for essential goods.

“It will ensure the prices of essential goods remain reasonable and affordable to the people after the Sales and Services Tax (SST) comes into effect in September,” he told reporters at Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s open house at Seri Perdana here yesterday.

Apart from that, Salahuddin said the price of essential goods ahead of Adilfitri had declined compared to last year.

“For example, the price of chicken dropped to RM5 to RM6 (per kilo) compared to about RM7 last year, while vegetables were also down 50 per cent compared to last year’s prices,” he said. – Bernama