No more birds’ nests living quarters for poor – Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Community Policy that the Housing and Local Government Ministry is to launch in August may propose bigger living quarters for the poor, said Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said it may be proposed that the living quarters at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats be at least 900 sq ft in size instead of the current 600 sq ft.

“I do not want the PPR living quarters and those for the B40 group to be small like birds’ nests,” she said in an interview with Bernama. People in the B40 group belong to the bottom 40 per cent of households with a monthly income of RM3,900 and below.

Zuraida said she would propose that provisions be made under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) for these bigger living quarters.

“The rooms, living room and corridors must be comfortable to be in. There must also be facilities such as recreational areas, surau, hall and library.

“This will give space for the residents to participate in recreational activities and relax their minds within the community instead of having to go elsewhere.

“We want them to feel comfortable in their own environment and community and communicate with one another in their own group,” she said.

Zuraida said the National Community Policy would serve as a reference for solving local community development issues.

“The policy will outline guidelines, action plans and list programmes for implementation by the relevant departments and agencies to shape a civilised society,” she said.

Zuraida said the policy was important to build a developed nation based on the mentality of the people, the way they managed their life and the environment so as to symbolise a progressive and mature nation.

The measures in the policy would be implemented first in the housing areas under the jurisdiction of the ministry and then expanded to other agencies and sectors, she added. – Bernama