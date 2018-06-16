Partying like it’s 2010 – Vuvuzela returns in Russia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SAINT PETERSBURG: The constant din that accompanied the 2010 World Cup in South Africa returned for football’s showpiece event eight years on as Morocco and Iran clashed in Saint Petersburg to the noise of screeching vuvuzelas.

The two-foot long tube with a plastic horn at the end became a global phenomenon in 2010 and divided opinion as the instrument, widely used at games in Africa, wasn’t popular with television viewers despite adding to the atmosphere.

The noise of their return reverberated around the 65,000 capacity Saint Petersburg stadium with both sets of fans enthusiastically blowing vuvuzelas at every attack.

Posters on social media were largely unhappy with the development, including former England great Gary Lineker.

There was also concern by animal rights campaigners on Thursday when a video of a bear in the back of a truck playing a vuvuzela in the aftermath of Russia’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Moscow was widely shared on social media platforms. – AFP