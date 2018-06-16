Probe into alleged malpractices in Mindef after Raya

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TASEK GELUGOR: Investigations into alleged misconduct and malpractices in the Defence Ministry will commence after Aidilfitri, says Mohamad Sabu.

The Defence Minister said a Special Investigation Committee headed by former auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang would be set up for this purpose.

This committee would also probe irregularities and misappropriation at other ministries, as well, said the Kota Raja MP, who is popularly known as Mat Sabu.

“The committee has just been approved at the Cabinet level and Ambrin will form his team after Raya before beginning the investigations,” he said when met at the Adilfitri open house at his residence in Kampung Guar Petai today.

The event was also attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Iskandar Puteri (formerly known as Gelang Patah) MP, Lim Kit Siang and state Pakatan Harapan leaders.

Mohamad said his ministry was ready to cooperate with the Special Investigation Committee to facilitate investigations.

“I have also heard of scandals in the ministry. We will provide whatever information we have to enable proper investigations to be carried out,” he said.

He was confident that Ambrin, a former audit chief, was more than capable of carrying out the forensic audit and the responsibility placed upon him.

Mohamad said so far, no time frame had been set for the probe. – Bernama