Websites glitch being addressed, says Gobind Singh

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and MYNIC Berhad are working on overcoming a technical glitch that has affected Malaysian websites with addresses ending in .my since yesterday, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said it was hoped that the problem could be rectified promptly.

“More information will be forthcoming upon receipt of a detailed report,” he said in a post on his Twitter account today.

MYNIC Berhad is the sole coordinator for all Malaysian websites with addresses ending in .my.

Gobind Singh had responded to a post by a Twitter account user known as ‘@saradalina’.

“@GobindSinghDeo YB can help with MYNIC to resolve all .com.my domains as all are down. Including http://gov.my as well. Thank you in advance YB,” she said.

The user later responded to Gobind Singh’s tweet by saying that she was thankful on the update and prompt action by the minister.

“We really appreciate it. This is the government of our choice who is fast and responsive. God bless,” she said.

Earlier, MYNIC Berhad, through Twitter, acknowledged the glitch faced by the local websites and regretted the inconvenience caused to the customers.

“We are currently experiencing some technical issue related to the DNSSEC chain with IANA.

“We are working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible. More details will be issued from time to time,” it said.

Media reports said DNS servers which handled the .my domain names appeared to have gone offline since yesterday and that this had affected all .my domain websites. – Bernama