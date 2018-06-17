A tricky tax reversal to SST

True to its pre-14th General Election (GE14) manifesto, the newly minted government, Pakatan Harapan (PH), is delivering its promises of abolishing the goods and services tax (GST) and replacing it with the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

The transition to the implementation of the SST, which will be taken in stages, starting June 1 with the zero-rating of the GST, is a move made in the belief that the GST is one of the main causes of the rise in the cost of living in Malaysia.

Since the announcement of the changes in sales and services tax on May 16, many experts have expressed their concerns as they believe that the abolishment of GST could leave a gap in the government’s revenue which the SST might not be enough to fill.

Others have expressed their concerns on the lack of policies that should be put in place to ensure that Malaysia’s economic growth will not take a hit from the lower income generated from the SST.

Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group vice-president/senior analyst Anushka Shah said the rating agency viewed plans to abolish the GST as credit negative if implemented without adjusting measures.

“While revenue losses this year will be offset to some degree by higher oil prices, this development is unlikely to be a structural – or act as – a permanent substitute for GST itself.

“The extent to which offsetting measures – if any – will help to recover the revenue loss from GST will allow us to determine the exact impact on Malaysia’s fiscal position, going forward,” she said in a recently released statement.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ratings Corporation Bhd (MARC) in its economic report saidthat for now, the main concern from a sovereign rating perspective is the shortfall in federal government revenue after the abolition of the GST.

“It is notable that the revenue from the GST averaged circa RM43 billion per annum between 2016-2017, about RM26 billion more than the average amount collected under the sales and service tax (SST) between 2013 to 2014,” it said.

It opined that the gap between the amount of SST to be collected in the near future and the abolished GST would not be as large as generally expected due to the larger number of taxpayers after the latter was introduced in 2015.

It believed that short-term measures that the government would likely introduce to fill the revenue gap and this could include reducing leakages and reprioritising projects when utilising its operating expenditure (OPEX).

It also noted that higher commodity prices (particularly from oil and oil-related products) would also provide extra revenue to government coffers as the average year-to-date (YTD) Brent crude oil prices which are 30 per cent more than the prices assumed in Budget 2018.

Nevertheless, it highlighted, “We are of the view that greater clarity with regard to policy measures that affect both revenue and expenditure is needed to fully assess the impact of GST removal on Malaysia’s fiscal performance in the next few years.”

Meanwhile, on the possible outcome of the implementation of the SST, RHB Research pointed out that the SST was introduced by the PH-led government to replace the GST and ot is expected to lower the prices of goods and services and put money back into consumers’ pockets.

However, the research team noted that the rate is currently unknown, but there is indication that it could be 10 per cent.

“There is also a hybrid version (some elements borrowed from the GST) being mulled by the government to allow some form of tax claims by businesses to make it more efficient, and to lower the cost of doing business,” it added.

As we wait for more updates on the new SST, slated to be gazetted in September, BizHive Weekly takes a look at how the current ‘tax holiday’ will affect several sectors in Malaysia and how the SST, if similar to that seen before 2015, could affect these sectors, moving forward.

Zero-GST and potential impact of SST on sectors

Consumer: A tax holiday to boost purchasing power

For consumers, a ‘tax holiday’ should mean a reduction in consumer products’ prices and hence, stronger spending power as consumers’ sentiments improve by the fact that things are now cheaper without the service and/or sales tax.

A Nielsen Malaysia’s June 2018 consumers survey, showed that this optimism of Malaysian consumers could mean good news for manufacturers and retailers, with consumer spending intentions likely to rise, which could result in increased sales.

It noted that two out of three consumers (69 per cent) expect their purchase habits to change following the reduction of GST, with close to one-third (30 per cent) saying that they would spend more money on essential items such as apparel and clothing, perishable foods, non-perishable foods and baby products.

Malaysians also showed a willingness to increase their spending on non-essential purchases such as holidays or leisure trips (33 per cent), new property (27 per cent) and out-of-home entertainment (26 per cent).

One in four consumers (25 per cent) also said that they will be able to channel their money toward paying off debts once the GST is zero-rated,” it said, based on the outcome of its survey.

According to the research arm of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research), with the GST being zero-rated effective June 1, 2018 and assuming that SST would not return as a replacement in the meantime, consumer products which are ‘standard-rated’ should, in theory, see reduction in prices by about six per cent.

“We expect this development to provide a boost to consumer spending in the near term and a broad-based positive impact.

“As the current six per cent GST was partly associated with the rise in cost of living, this development would certainly help further lift sentiment,” it said, noting that the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research’s (MIER) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) has bottomed in 4Q15 and it has since been on an uptrend.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Rating Corporation Bhd (MARC) in a recent economic research, believed that the removal of GST would only be a short-term positive for consumer sentiment.

It highlighted that the spending trend would only depend on the impact on GST removal on general prices.

“We foresee ‘price stickiness’ to be a major challenge for policy makers as businesses may, for example, be reluctant to reduce prices due to profiteering, a general belief that most businesses will not reduce prices. As such, alternative mechanisms may be needed to handle the issue of ‘price stickiness’ post-GST removal, if a decrease in prices is the objective of the authorities,” it pointed out.

Property: Positive sentiments to drive demand

Driven by improved consumer sentiments, analysts believe that the abolishment of GST would have some positive impact on the property sector.

AmInvestment noted that the implementation of zero GST is expected to provide some relief on developers’ margins where savings on cheaper building materials will be passed back to buyers.

“Nonetheless, we do not see this as the turnaround for the sector because the market is still flooded by oversupply and affordability issues, and we believe buyers will remain cautious amid the short-to-medium-term uncertainties.

“Moreover, we do not expect significant reduction in selling prices on existing inventories as raw materials purchased by developers are already charged GST,”

On another note, Maybank IB Research said, the zero-rating in GST should lead to an immediate decline of six per cent in prices of commercial properties (such as SOHO, SOVO, SOFO and shop offices) from June 1, 2018, making them more affordable.

As for commercial properties, it pointed out that these properties are currently placed under the ‘standard rate’ GST category where developers are allowed to pass on the six per cent GST directly to purchasers (sales price + GST).

As for residential properties, it explained that it currently falls under the ‘exempt rated’ GST basket of goods, hence, no direct GST is being charged.

“However, as taxes incurred during the procurement of inputs and materials (all are taxed at six per cent GST, versus the previous sales tax of five per cent for second schedule materials and zero tax for first schedule goods), the GST implementation has led to an indirect increase in property prices by circa three per cent, if developers transfer the extra cost implicitly via the selling prices to purchasers.

“Hence, the zero-rating in GST could lower residential property prices going forward. We may also see better profitability for developers if the extra costs have already been fully/partially priced into sold properties,” it said.

Timber and plantation: The pinch of the SST

The implementation of the SST should have a neutral-to-slightly negative impact on the timber sector, RHB Research said.

“Products such as logs and plywood are largely exported and, as such, will be zero-rated. However, under the old GST system, GST on input costs like the purchase of machinery and fertilisers can be claimed back.

“Under SST, however, the input costs cannot be claimed back. This would result in slightly higher costs for the timber players under our coverage,” it highlighted.

“Thus, the SST would not apply in their case, as it falls under the category of primary commodities. Still, we do not expect the quantum of tax to be significant,” it added.

For the plantation sector, the replace of GST with SST is not expected to have a material impact on the sector as most of the final products are exported, they will be zero-rated.

However, RHB Research highlighted, under the old GST system, GST on input costs like fertiliser was able to be claimed back.

“This was not the case under the previous SST system. If this is put back in place, then planters may suffer slightly as a result of higher input costs,” it noted.

Automotive: Prices down, for now

With GST now set at zero per cent, the prices of automotives for both local and international brands are expected to be lower by at least six per cent.

A survey by BizHive Weekly of prices cars showed that indeed, prices are down. This is further complemented by the festivities this month which offers deeper discounts and rebates.

For a popular local brand, it is found that prices of its affordable car range had dropped around RM1,000 to RM2,000 this month as compared with before the zero-rated GST came into place.

Excluding the festivities promotions this month, prices of automotives are expected to remain slightly lower for the next two to three months.

As such, analysts generally believe that for the next two to three months, the automotive sector could see a surge in its sales volume before the SST is gazetted, which might increase automotive prices across the marques, depending on the new tax mechanism.

Maybank IB Research said: “We are positive on this new development as it should help to boost total industry volume (TIV) sales beginning the second half of 2018 (2H18) to catch up with our 2018 TIV forecast of 595,000 units (an increase of three per cent y-o-y), 1Q18 TIV was down four per cent y-o-y to 135,100 units.”

With the uncertainty in timing of the SST returning, it believed that consumers could be aiming to purchase newly released models (such as Nissan Serena S Hybrid, Toyota C-HR, Subaru XV, Mazda CX-5, Perodua Myvi, amongst others) to lock in their prices.

“Should the waiting list for primary choices be too long (exceeding three months), consumers may turn to other existing model offerings available in order to lock in their purchases – car dealers/distributors with excess inventories (such as Nissan and Proton) may be able to clear dated models in the near-term post GST zero-rating,” it added.

Ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, the research team noted that auto players typically engage in price war (via discounts and freebies) to boost sales, sacrificing margins during the period.

However, with this ‘tax holiday’, it believed that the price war ahead of this year’s festivity (a month from now) may not be as intense as it will take less efforts/incentives to convince buyers to make their purchases.

“This should translate to slightly better auto margins in the upcoming period compared to the year before,” it said.

Following the ‘tax holiday’ period, however, RHB Research Sdn Bhd (RHB Research) pegged a slightly negative view on how the return of SST could affect the sector.

It said, “During this tax-free window, car sales are expected to spike higher as consumers bring forward their purchase decisions.

“To avoid the deferral of purchases between now and June 1, many auto distributors are already offering discounts equivalent to the six per cent GST that could have an impact on margins, as output GST still needs to be paid on vehicle registrations up until May 31.

“The expected surge in vehicle sales between June to August will exacerbate the sales seasonality in 2Q18 and 3Q18.

“After the re-imposition of a 10 per cent SST, however, auto sales are expected to slow to a trickle and could take some time to recover.”

It pointed out that car prices with SST are expected to be at least two to three per cent higher than prices with GST.

“As the market gradually adapts to the new SST pricing, we expected auto distributors to be pressured to offer incentives to entice buyers, and this will again have a negative impact on margins,” it said.

The research arm of AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) opined that when the SST comes into place, it could hit the lower-to-mid-end segments and companies might be pushed to offer incentives to compensate for the price hike, mirroring the similar situation when prices were raised in early 2016.

“Alternatively, companies could choose to absorb the marginal increase, especially in segments and models that are most price-sensitive,” it noted.

Healthcare: Zero-rated GST positive for healthcare services providers

The healthcare sector is expected to see a reduction in medical products and services costs with the implementation of zero-rated GST.

This is good news for private healthcare services providers as under the exempt supply structure, these healthcare services providers are expected to absorb the six per cent GST input tax on drugs and medicines.

Under the SST structure, drugs are not subjected to a sales tax. According to RHB Research, medicine and drugs under the Malaysia National Essential Medicine List that are considered zero-rated supplies (entitled to zero-rated GST with claimable input tax) while medicine and drugs supplied by private healthcare services providers are considered to be exempted supply (no GST, but input tax is not claimable).

“A zero-rated GST should be positive for the private healthcare service providers, from a cost perspective. It should also translate to more spending power for the consumers, which would boost demand for private healthcare spending,” it said.

MIDF Research also viewed that the zero-rated GST could encourage inpatient admissions and outpatient visits to private hospitals.

“Despite the GST being zero-rated for three months pending the re-introduction of sales and services tax (SST), we believe this will nonetheless encourage the patients who have been delaying surgeries or treatments to come in and take advantage of the zero-rated GST period due to the increase in disposable income.

“Furthermore, with the current stable currency situation patients could also take advantage of lower medical consumable costs compared to last year,” it said.

Telco: Uncertainties arise from the comeback of SST

The return of SST may cause some uncertainties in the telecommunication sector (telco) particularly for the prepaid segment.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (Affin Hwang) said, based on the past precedent. Prior to April 2015, both the postpaid and prepaid sales were subjected to six per cent Service Tax. It noted that the telcos passed on the SST to their postpaid customers but absorbed the SST for the prepaid users.

Upon the introduction of GST, the telcos decided to pass on both and as such, in April 2015, for each RM10 top-up (inclusive of GST), the subscriber will have an airtime of RM9.43.

This caused disappointments in the market which resulted in some telcos offering goodies such as free minutes and text messages for a limited period.

The government had later introduced a new mechanism where the consumer received a rebate for GST paid on prepaid services. With SST coming into place, the question now is who will foot the extra charge?

Affin Hwang noted that it is unclear what the new SST tax rate is, or if postpaid and prepaid sales subject to SST, and will there be rebate?

“All in, the reintroduction of SST may have a neutral (if the government provides rebates) or negative impact to the telco operators,” it added.

Nevertheless, it expected the direct earnings impact from SST to be manageable, taking into consideration major telco’s high profit margins,) and the resilient earnings trend during the 2015 to 2016 period (implementation of GST, introduction of rebates).

Affin Hwang also expected telcos to benefit indirectly from improvement in consumer sentiment arising from lower GST rate.

Construction: Basic materials to be affected by tax transitions

Similar to the prospects of the property sector, most analysts believe that the zerorisation of GST and the future implementation of SST would not likely make a significant impact on the construction sector.

However, they pointed out that these changes in the tax system could make a slight impact on the construction sector’s sub sector; the basic materials sector.

RHB Research highlighted the impact of GST on construction services should be neutral as providers of construction services are entitled to recover the GST paid on inputs used as input tax credits, as all inputs used can be attributable to the making of taxable supplies.

“The move to zero-rate GST would effectively mean that construction service providers would no longer be charged GST on GST-taxable inputs – which would have been recovered anyway. This applies to the majority of raw materials and inputs,” it said.

However, it also pointed out that an exception would be in areas such as the provision of professional services, such as consultancy services – that could be charged at a higher SST rate of 10 per cent compared to the previous GST rate of six per cent.

Nevertheless, the research team said, this is negligible as consultancy and other professional services comprise a small (less than five per cent) proportion of overall costs.

On the prospects of the implementation of SST, Maybank IB Research said the SST would probably have a neutral impact on developers.

It explained, “For residential properties, the SST is expected to have a minimal impact on the cost of construction, as certain components would be taxed at 10 per cent, some at five per cent, and for services rendered, they will be taxed at five per cent. Labour costs, however, are not subject to the SST.

“In comparison, under the GST regime, all building materials were taxed at six per cent and the suppliers were allowed to claim their input tax for residential properties (this property category is exempted from GST. Hence, the six per cent GST should be embedded in the selling prices set by developers).

“As such, given the different tax rate for the different cost components, the overall construction cost for residential properties may only be marginally lower by one to two per cent, when the SST is implemented.”

On the other hand, Maybank IB Research said, for commercial properties, which were subject to a six per cent GST and building materials which suppliers were not allowed to claim their input tax, the implementation of SST (if at 10 per cent) may see construction costs for commercial properties rising.

“We do not think the change to SST would significantly alter the selling prices of properties. Although demand for commercial properties is expected to pick up after June 1 (given the zero-rated GST), the demand should normalise over time, and developers may gradually adjust their selling prices for commercial properties once the SST kicks in.

“As for residential properties, developers would likely use the savings in their construction costs to offer better discounts to attract property buyers amidst a sluggish market,” it added.