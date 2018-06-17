Alan Ling re-elected DAP Piasau chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Alan Ling was re-elected Democratic Action Party (DAP) Piasau chairman during the branch’s annual general meeting (AGM) yesterday.

Also on the committee are vice-chairman Tan Huong Ing, secretary Peter Hee, assistant secretary Ting Huat Liang, treasurer Chin Chee Seng, publicity secretary Hii Leh Kuang, secretary for women’s affairs Tiong Siew Tieng, as well as ordinary members Chan Nam Kee and Huang Kuim Huai.

In his speech, Ling called on members to equip themselves well in facing the new challenges with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in control of the federal government.

“A lot of change is needed since we became the ruling party. And now is the time we deliver what we’ve pledged,” he said.

“We have to work hard to make reforms, to correct the rooted problems affecting the country by opting transparent and clean governance.”

Ling added DAP Miri plans to hold a thanksgiving dinner at the end of this year.

Among those present at the AGM were Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei and Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon.