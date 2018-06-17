Batu Niah set to produce guarana

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Ritz Borneo Guarana Plantation Sdn Bhd, Miri is set to make Batu Niah part of Malaysia’s guarana producing areas to become the largest producer of guarana in Asia and and first producer of guarana flour in the world.

Guarana is used in the production of health, beauty and energy drink products while guarana flour has the potential to replace wheat flour.

Thus, Malaysia has the potential to be dominant producer in the world flour market. Currently Brazil is the world’s largest producer of guarana.

The Batu Niah project was launched on June 9 at Dewan SJIK Chee Mung by Ritz Corporation Holding Berhad Group founder/managing director Dato Ibrahim Yahaya.

Among those present at the launch were Ritz Borneo Guarana Plantation Holding Bhd

president Chang Chee Hung, the company’s board of directors, community leaders and project participants.

The company in a press statement yesterday said the 50,000-hectare project when it comes into production will increase the income of the participants, provide ample job opportunities and change the landscape of the area besides boosting Malaysia’s economy.

“The implementation of the project is for everyone and about 10,000 jobs will be created.

“The variety to be grown is Brazilian coffee guarana. We will provide seedlings obtained from plantations in Peninsular Malaysia and provide guidance to smallholders here on how to cultivate fruits of superior quality for healthy and natural growth.

“Our goal is having our own unique brand and factory to refine the highest quality all-natural 100 per cent organic flour,” said the company.

The company also planned to build a guarana processing factory in Batu Niah and establish a private hospital in the area at the same time.

“The specialist hospital will be equipped with advanced medical equipment to serve those with wages below RM3,000 as they will only pay RM2 for each treatment,” it said.

The company also planned to rebuild and enhance facilities at the Niah National Park to boost tourism in the area.

Guarana cultivation had been initiated in several states in the peninsula – at Baling, Kulim and Durian Burung in Kedah, Sungai Batu Pahat in Perlis and Tasek Gelugor, Penang.

Malaysia’s tropical climate is ideal for the cultivation of the guarana plant.