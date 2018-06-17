‘Genuine power-sharing crucial for GPS to thrive’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A proper organisational structure and framework with an emphasis on genuine power-sharing is crucial for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to thrive in the new political climate, said Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

He stressed that GPS must do away with the old Barisan Nasional (BN) organisational structure.

“If GPS is not careful this time, the outcome may be disastrous come next election,” he cautioned.

“BN lost not because BN as a coalition is bad. It is because Umno was too much in control, too dominant, and that was why the problem arose,” he told journalists at Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on Friday.

He said a new Sarawak pact with the same organisational structure might see GPS suffer the same fate during the next Sarawak election.

“That’s why we have to start now to get the structure correct, especially on making sure there is genuine power-sharing. That’s very important and nobody should be dominant in the coalition, which was the problem with BN,” he added.

“Umno was too dominant, so became too arrogant, and they wouldn’t listen to us even the leaders.”

Masing also reiterated the need for a single multiracial party.

“A single multiracial party will give no possibility of nudging each other when time to fight. Once fragmented and wants to come in as a group, we will have problems,” he said.