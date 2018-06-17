Head of State, wife attend CM’s Raya Open House

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib visited Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at his Hari Raya open house held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Friday.

Arriving at 12.30pm, they were greeted by Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang before a photocall at the main entrance of the hall.

The Head of State and wife spent about 40 minutes mingling with Abang Johari, other guests and well-wishers.

Children visitors received ‘Duit Raya’ apart from indulging in the food and drinks specially prepared by the BCCK chefs.

Among the dignitaries were former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri George Chan and his wife Datuk Lorna Enan Muloon, Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman and Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip.