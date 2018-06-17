Immigration, police to be revamped – Muhyiddin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MUAR: The Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysia Police will be revamped due to its “confusing” structure, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the revamp would only be undertaken after he meets with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to give an explanation on the matter as the two departments received the highest number of complaints from the public and should be resolved urgently.

“The purpose is none other than to ensure the role of agencies under our ministry run by adhering to the policies set because we faced all kinds of negative perception.

“As minister I’m aware this matter is not good in terms of image as well as public confidence and trust towards the ministry,” he told reporters after the Pagoh parliamentary constituency Aildifitri open house at Pagoh Sports Complex here today.

Muhyiddin said the revamp was expected to rectify and resolve some of the shortcomings detected in the agencies concerned previously, including the whitening process of illegal immigrants.

On another issue, he was confident the police would take the necessary steps to arrest Jho Low, the individual believed to be the main suspect in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case. – Bernama