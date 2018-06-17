Khairy to contest for Umno president

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Umno party election nomination closes this evening, Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin made a last minute dash to contest for the president post.

Khairy announced through his Instagram site that he had uploaded his nomination form to join the fray for the number one post in the party.

Earlier, the Rembau MP stated that he was only contesting for the vice-president post.

“After having joined the bandwagon in the election, I may as well fight for the top post. Bismillahirrahmanirrahim,” he said.

So far apart from Khairy, Umno vice-president who is carrying out the duties of the president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and party veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had also announced their candidacies for the party president.

Apart from that, blogger Rahmat Azim Abdul Aziz had also expressed the same intention after submitting his nomination form.

The Umno party election scheduled on June 30 will close at 5pm this evening. – Bernama