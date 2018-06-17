Missing 73-year-old found weak but alive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A 73-year-old man who went missing on June 14 was found weak but alive in a ravine in Bukit Lawa Mondau on June 16.

Apeh Gongot had injured his right leg in the fall and was unable to walk to safety, said a statement from the state Fire and Rescue Services Department operations room.

Firemen from the Lintas Fire Station went to rescue Apeh and carried him piggy back style for three kilometres to where an ambulance was waiting to take him to the hospital for treatment.

The call for assistance was made by a search party comprising by Apeh’s family and villagers after they found him at about 7pm on Saturday.

Apeh went fishing at a river in the area on Thursday, June 14 and when he failed to return home, his family and villagers mounted a search party for him.

After locating the injured Apeh on June 16, they immediately called for assistance from the fire department to get him out from the ravine.