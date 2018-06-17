PRS Bukit Assek AGM: Why is it invalid now, asks Duli

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Party Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Bukit Assek Division yesterday took a swipe at a party supreme council member Sempurai Petrus Ngelai for saying that the election of their new office bearers was invalid.

Its chairman Duli Sunggau asked why was it only now that the office bearers were invalid, and not after the meeting,

which was held last year, and chaired by a political secretary to chief minister, who is also a supreme council member, Edwin Banta.

“If indeed the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) is not valid, why didn’t he (Edwin Banta) stop us from having an election.

“Why did Sempurai and Edwin (both Supreme Council members) not tell us it was wrong after it (election) was published in the newspaper?

He was asked to comment on Sempurai’s statement which said that the election of new office bearers of Bukit Assek Division was not valid. Sempurai is also chairman of PRS Dudong Division.

On Edwin’s claim that he did whisper to him that it was only an annual general meeting (AGM), Duli denied hearing it.

“Maybe Edwin is unfamiliar with the party’s constitution because he has only been in the party for less than five years.”

Duli added that Sempurai was never concerned with what happened to Bukit Assek since its formation.

“PRS Bukit Assek and Dudong are neighbours, but Sempurai was never concerned about us (Bukit Assek).

“I have been a party member and chairman of Bukit Assek since 2004 when the party was formed.

“We have been loyal to the party for 14 years, and I want to ask Sempurai – did the party or the leadership care about us?”

Duli went on to say that Sempurai’s reaction towards the resignation of the divisional party members was only trying to protect himself.

“He just want to play a role of good guy … nothing else,” he said.