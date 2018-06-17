Sec-Gen: UPP hasn’t been invited to join GPS

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) has not been invited to join the recently announced Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a state-based political alliance that awaits official registration.

Its secretary-general George Lo said the party’s stand would be GPS-friendly prior to learning more about the framework and constitutions of GPS.

“We have not received any invitation to join GPS and it would not be appropriate for us, at this point in time without knowing the actual framework and the structure and set up of GPS, to say whether we want to be in the GPS or not,” he said when met at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last Friday.

He was leading a group of UPP leaders and members to visit the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Lo said UPP would certainly bring up the issue for discussion at its Central Committee if GPS were to extend the party an invitation.

He said the party would have its Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) on July 7.

“If any invitation is received before July 7, we will certainly put this to our delegates, which is the highest decision-making body in the party.

“But at this point in time, since there is no invitation from GPS, we are not in the position to say that we should be in or we should not be in,” he said.

Asked whether UPP should be in GPS, Lo said: “I think that since it is supposed to be a Sarawak-based alliance, and UPP has always been friendly with former Sarawak Barisan (Nasional), and since UPP has always been in the cabinet, it would be strange if they decide to exclude UPP.

“In any event, UPP supports the government of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari regardless of whether we are formally part of the new alliance or GPS-friendly.”

To another question, he said whether UPP would join GPS depends on whether the

new alliance wanted to invite the party.

He reminded all that GPS ‘is not formally registered’ at the present, and GPS had indicated that it wanted to apply for registration as a party under the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

He further said it would depend on whether GPS went for registration and if it did, UPP would have to learn about GPS’ structure and constitutions.

“Would they adopt the constitutions earlier where any one party can veto the entry of a new party? If they do, and one of the parties objects to UPP joining, then we would also not be able to join.”

Lo stressed that it would be very hard for UPP ‘to say that we must be part of (GPS) until the party has learnt about the structure of the new alliance’.

For now, he said the party would just wait for the invitation and ‘look at how the structure and set up is’.

Asked what should happen if the invitation never came, he said: “We would still support the government of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari and be a friendly party.”