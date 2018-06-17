Tendered projects to go on as planned – Junaidi

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Projects in the Santubong constituency that have been tendered and handed over to contractors, or are under evaluation by the tender board, will carry on as planned.

Former minister of natural resource and environment Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaffar said he had received assurance from Public Works Department and Drainage and Irrigation Department that those projects would proceed.

However, other projects approved under the previous BN government and the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment are ‘kept in view’.

“The projects that I proposed and approved under ministry, but not funded yet, we don’t know their status yet,” he told reporters during his Hari Raya open house at Jalan Tengah here yesterday.

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, added that several projects he proposed earlier, had been halted.

“They were approved in principle but have not received any allocation. Those are no more.”

Projects tendered before September last year will begin soon while those tendered afterward are filed under KIV.

“For example, there are three projects in Buntal involving dredging and retaining walls, that will continue.”

Earlier, Wan Junaidi and his wife Datin Sri Feona welcomed visitors from Sarawak United People’s Party including its president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and its public complaints bureau chief Wilfred Yap.